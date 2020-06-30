72 Year Old Woman Gored At Yellowstone National Park

On June 25th a 72 year old woman was gored after getting too close to a bison at Yellowstone National Park.

According to news sources, the woman was trying to take a photo of the bison while she was camping at Bridge Bay Campground. The woman is from California, she was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The press release also said that bison will display aggressive behavior like snorting and pawing at the ground. These are signs that they are going to attack and to leave them alone. 10 feel within a bison seems pretty close to me.

Yellowstone officials encourage people to stay at least 25 yards away from all large animals like bison or even elk. They also say to stay at least 100 yards from bears and wolves. I will stay as far away from those animals as physically possible.

Remember that Yellowstone National Park is still the wilderness and that is where these wild animals live. Stay safe when visiting these areas. There are reports every year of people being killed or badly hurt by getting too close to animal.

The condition of the 72 year old woman has not been released and the incident is still under investigation.