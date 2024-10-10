How to Stay Safe When Idaho Big Game is on the Move

Bison, moose, and elk may not always move as fast as a light truck, but some of them have the same power. Hitting one can be deadly. You don’t want one coming through your windshield and landing in your lap. Because of our nasty wildfire season, Big Game has been on the move since mid-summer. Many species headed for the winter range early as the highlands were torched. Now we’re heading for the rutting season for some animals, and others will be on the run because of hunting.

If you stop for them, be patient. We’ve all seen those videos of angry large animals attacking cars, much less the stupid tourists who somehow are going to commune with the spirit of the bison.

I watched a recent video from Yellowstone Park. The bison are on the move and drivers, at least in this instance, appear to be doing the right thing. They’ve stopped and are waiting. The animals navigate the rest.

Years ago, I was leaving Grand Teton National Park and headed for Jackson when I noticed a sudden traffic backup. I was fifth in line when a massive bull moose crossed the road. I figured it was best to watch in silence as I wanted to get back to my hotel in one piece!

The thing to keep in mind is that the herds were here long before us, and as the population of the Mountain West swells, we’re going to have even more encounters. Most people appear to have the sense to be cautious, but we’ve got to be concerned by those who slipped a gear or simply don’t care.



