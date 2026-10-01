A few musings with Election Day a bit more than a month away.

I endorse every Republican candidate in the Magic Valley but one. I’ve previously stated my opposition to Lyle Johnstone in Representative District 26B. In this writer’s opinion, he’s a scurrilous man who drapes himself in Christianity but plays politics by any devious means necessary. Had he faced a primary opponent, he probably wouldn’t be on November’s ballot. The wing of the party that he represents seemed to have a lot of promise two years ago, but then sold out to an out-of-state libertarian lobby and forgot constituent service. Which is why many of his associates won’t be back legislating next year.

Here's a Thought: Listen to the People

How important is constituent service? State Representative Steve Berch has raised over $210,000 for his campaign. He’s a Democrat in a tiny minority in the House, and he told me months ago that his district should favor a Republican. But he listens to voters and takes the time to address their concerns. This isn’t brain surgery. I used to live in a congressional district that hadn’t elected a Democrat since before the Civil War. Then one of them won in the post-Watergate era, and he served a decade because he answered the telephone.

People Aren't Philosophers When It Comes to Government

The Wall Street Journal conducted a poll this week and found an overwhelming majority of voters aren’t partisans. Even those with longtime party affiliations are willing to consider proposals if they believe it improves the standard of living. They may not always be right, but they’re open-minded about potential solutions.

I encounter one issue that appears to be spread across the political spectrum. People want to be left alone. They don’t want people messing with their property, their kids, and they don’t want to be told where to worship or to be forced into worshipping anything. I trust very few people in government when it comes to giving me advice. I have an advantage because I know many of them personally, and frankly, they aren’t usually that smart.