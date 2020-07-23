Pandemic or not, I like looking at real estate options to see what is available in Twin Falls. Keep in mind that I have zero plans or desire to move from my current house. Moving is the worst, but it is nice to see other houses and dream or be grateful for what you have. Around the beginning of the pandemic I posted about the most expensive house for sale in Twin Falls and that one is actually still for sale. This time I decided to look on the low end of houses for sale and I was surprised. Normally you can find a few houses for under $100 thousand, but today I couldn't find any. The least expensive house for sale in Twin Falls on Realtor, Trulia, and Zillow is still $120k. This house is listed as-is and as a fixer upper which could be perfect for someone handy with the tools.

When I bought my current house, a fixer upper is what I wanted, so we could live in it as we made it our own. Little did I know that to my wife that meant we could be on a constant loop of upgrading or changing rooms I thought were already finished. The cheapest house in Twin Falls is nice looking from the outside and sits on the Presidential streets at 143 Tyler Street. The construction is always pretty unique on the Presidential street and the yard is good sized too with a nice back deck.

For comparison, you can check out the most expensive house below and see what a difference you get for the price.