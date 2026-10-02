First, I don’t work for the Republican Party. I’ve probably endorsed three individual candidates in 40 years of broadcasting. They were all Republicans. Saying I would leave a line blank if I had a vote in Idaho’s District 26B is irrelevant in the sense that I don’t live there. In other words, I vote in another district. If nobody pays attention to anything I say, then why would Lyle Johnstone and his perpetually aggrieved supporters (a small band of screaming banshees) have any response at all? Because they know he’s going to get his clocked clean on Election Day. It won’t be his first political loss. He won’t win Blaine County; Lincoln County’s vote totals will be small, and in Jerome County, a lot of his fellow Republicans tell me they find him odious.

They Don't Practice What They Preach

To claim that, as a registered Republican that I need to get behind his campaign is hypocritical. Lyle and his minions have undermined other GOP candidates in the past, and also this year. District 26 is a steep climb for the Party of Lincoln. You would think a candidate would be laser-focused on winning his own race, but he can’t help but devote time to meddling elsewhere. Lyle being a nominee is like being hired for a specific job, then wandering off to another department to stir up trouble.

You would think the remnants of the Gang of Nate would’ve gotten the message. Their nasty political strategy got pummeled last May on Primary Day.

A Tiny Minority with a Tiny Public Platform

I have a seat at a microphone 20 hours a week. They get a couple of hours on the Stumpy Jones’ podcast, and two dozen people and their families tune in. Brilliant strategy, wouldn’t you say? Let’s get it straight. These are people who don’t believe in a republican form of representative government. They’re street thugs like the brown-shirted urchins in Germany 100 years ago. They’re totalitarians. Voters can do the right thing on November 3rd and give them a paddling they’ll never forget.