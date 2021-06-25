A Big City Guy is Bowled Over by Potatoes and Rupert, Idaho

He needs to come back and try the beets. A St. Louis based writer came to Idaho with some questions about potatoes. His name is Bill Clevlen and he’s what journalists used to be. Curious and good storytellers. His trip took him to Mart Produce and he was mightily impressed by the production lines, storage and sorting of spuds. And he’s very impressed by the volume shipped daily.

All the more reason to have more than one state fair. Otherwise, how are you going to get it all to fit?

Potatoes are what I call a “universal”. One of those foods that can be prepared in a large number of ways and served on any table. Tomatoes, onions and eggs may fit the same definition.

He opens his story, which you can read by clicking here, by joking we all know the foods we buy aren’t grown in stores. We’ve heard the stories about urban people who believe it all comes from a room outback but I’ve never actually seen evidence anyone is that gullible.

Potatoes get a lot of attention but I believe the state remains the top barley producer in the nation. The area where Clevlen visited is known for beet production. Idaho is a leader in dairy and beef. Minerals abound beneath the soil and there are still steady mining and lumber industries. All the more reason to have more than one state fair. Otherwise, how are you going to get it all to fit?

He really enjoyed the square in downtown Burley and the finger steaks at the Drift-Inn (great food). He commented on the lovely Wilson Theater. I’m not sure if anyone told him about the Wilson’s history. It was built by one of his fellow Missourians from St. Louis! So, in a way, Bill completed a circle!