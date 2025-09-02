I like museums. Because I like history. I came across a website that listed 9 of Idaho’s best museums, and realized I’ve been to most of the sites. However, I admit that I haven’t been to the Museum of Clean, and the Idaho Potato Museum. Eastern Idaho needs some work on my travel itinerary. I have been to the Museum of Idaho in Idaho Falls. I was there for a phenomenal Christmas display several years ago. Sadly, the display later lost its sponsor.

Among My Favorites are War Machines

The Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa is world-class, and not long ago underwent a major expansion. It was already a bargain before the changes. If you like planes and have a full day available, take in the museum at Gowan Field afterward. Or give a visit to the state museum in downtown Boise, or check out the old prison.

One of my favorite stops for history is in Wallace. The website recommends the whorehouse displays, but for me, it was the rail museum. I also took in the tour of the old silver mine.

There are a Few Disappointments, as Well

The website mentions a museum in Kootenai County, I didn’t see. Although, I did visit a smaller museum in Coeur d’Alene that I thought was a waste of my money.

I would highly recommend getting off the beaten path and checking out museums in some of our small towns and rural counties. There’s a big expansion planned in neighboring Owyhee County. A big county with a small population and hefty ambitions. There are people alive today, who knew some of the first settlers in Owyhee County, who experienced violence and privation, and yet, still persevered. That’s the bedrock of history in Idaho.