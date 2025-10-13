I’ve been waiting for one of these to drop for the last couple of months. I’ve seen video parodies of the most Utah man, most Wyoming, most woke, and more. But not in Idaho. When Bryan Hyde filled in for me over the summer, he took nominations for the most Idahoan man in the world. The clear winner was a regular caller named Butch from Jerome. He’s also known on several other radio stations across the state. I know Butch outside of work, and I would agree!

Friends Say it's Spot On!

I opened YouTube over the weekend to watch a history video and saw the Idaho video in my feed. These are generated by artificial intelligence, and are based on the old most interesting man in the world beer commercials. In the latest Idaho video, the guy doesn’t drink. Butch does, but only moderately, and only at home. Both Butch and the fictional character like to hunt, and like the taste and variety of potatoes. Butch likes the fries at Culver’s.

A Warning for Californians

The fellow in the video is polite to Californians, but doesn’t want them here. I think Butch is agnostic when it comes to newcomers from the Left Coast. He doesn’t favor them one way or another and just wants them to be nice. Butch once got diagnosed with COVID, went hunting, and slept on the ground for a couple of nights, and was no worse for the wear. That’s Idaho toughness on display.

The imaginary character in the video homeschools his kids and doesn’t like the woke. That would apply to nine out of 10 men in Idaho. You can watch the video below.

