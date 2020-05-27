If You Slow Down You’ll Find Great Comfort Food Here

I like Buster’s because it combines two great things. Great comfort food and you can watch racing while eating. Through the window as the traffic passes nearly as fast as a NASCAR weekend at Darlington! No, seriously. Speed is how I first found Buster’s.

Friends at the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and at Idaho State Police were telling me about the land/speed records they were clocking along Route 93. When I asked if they would prefer another stretch of highway, they said they liked the road in Hollister because during breaks they could eat at Buster’s.

If drivers know they might get a ticket and it makes them slow down, then they’ll see more places like Buster’s.

One morning not long after, I left work early. I headed south and walked in about 11:00 A.M. and ordered lunch. Some things just really hit the spot. Taste and atmosphere and friendly people. All in abundance! You can also park your RV beside the place and get some much needed rest and relaxation. You can stay for a long stretch and still be close to shopping (in Twin Falls) and casinos (in Jackpot).

I remember telling my waitress I had gotten a recommendation from some friends in law enforcement. She knew them by name. She also laughed when I mentioned some of the Route 93 speeds. If drivers know they might get a ticket and it makes them slow down, then they’ll see more places like Buster’s. And stop. And then we’ll turn around this economy faster than the daredevils can drive.

And it just dawned on me. I could buy an RV and make the place my permanent home! Then I’d be in no rush. Buster's is open 10 A.M. to 9 P.M. weekdays and 9 A.M. to 9 P.M. weekends.