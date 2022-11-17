A Mexican Restaurant in Southern Idaho is Worth the Visit



This was a pleasant surprise. A friend at the office raves about El Cazador in Buhl. I’ve been driving by the place for a very, very long time and always enjoyed the architecture. It’s located in a grand old movie theater.

A couple of weeks ago, some Republican women invited me to a luncheon at the restaurant. They told me lunch would be free if I would be willing to say a few words. I agreed. It’s more than a fair trade from my vantage point.

We ate before the speaking portion and I was knocked out of my socks and left standing in my shoes. The food is delicious. I like Mexican food but rarely get an opportunity to try places outside Twin Falls. Buhl isn’t a long drive. I was there in well under half an hour. The luncheon was packed! One former chairwoman of the county Democrats saw some pictures I posted on Facebook. She added that Republican women make good choices when it comes to lunch. I’ll second that.

I plan to go back. Again and again.

El Cazador is spacious enough to feed all comers for lunch and could accommodate a couple of private parties at once. There is parking along the street and a large parking lot behind the place.

If you’re driving to Buhl during a time of high gasoline prices, you probably want to accomplish two things. I did. After the meeting, I went down the street to CloverLeaf Creamery (the mother ship is in Buhl). I bought the best eggnog on the planet and later shared it with friends at the office.