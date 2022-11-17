A Mexican Restaurant in Southern Idaho is Worth the Visit

A Mexican Restaurant in Southern Idaho is Worth the Visit

Credit Bill Colley.


This was a pleasant surprise.  A friend at the office raves about El Cazador in Buhl.  I’ve been driving by the place for a very, very long time and always enjoyed the architecture.  It’s located in a grand old movie theater.

A couple of weeks ago, some Republican women invited me to a luncheon at the restaurant.  They told me lunch would be free if I would be willing to say a few words.  I agreed.  It’s more than a fair trade from my vantage point.

We ate before the speaking portion and I was knocked out of my socks and left standing in my shoes.  The food is delicious.  I like Mexican food but rarely get an opportunity to try places outside Twin Falls.  Buhl isn’t a long drive.  I was there in well under half an hour.  The luncheon was packed!  One former chairwoman of the county Democrats saw some pictures I posted on Facebook.  She added that Republican women make good choices when it comes to lunch.  I’ll second that.

I plan to go back.  Again and again.

El Cazador is spacious enough to feed all comers for lunch and could accommodate a couple of private parties at once.  There is parking along the street and a large parking lot behind the place.

If you’re driving to Buhl during a time of high gasoline prices, you probably want to accomplish two things.  I did.  After the meeting, I went down the street to CloverLeaf Creamery (the mother ship is in Buhl).  I bought the best eggnog on the planet and later shared it with friends at the office.

