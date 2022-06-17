A Salute To Twin Falls Dads Who Man The Grill On Father’s Day

Father's Day is Sunday. While it's supposed to be the one day of the year the family allows dad to relax and put his feet up, many fathers insist on doing the cooking for everyone.

My dad was a horrible cook growing up. Microwave dinners and trips to the neighborhood diner were the norms for my brother and I in our younger years after my parents split up. I've actually never seen him use a barbecue in my entire life; he's 85 years old now.

I don't mind cooking on Father's Day at all. I love everything about being in the backyard and listening to music while that aromatic smoke rises into the sky above. Side dishes aren't my thing, and my wife usually cranks those out.

My ideal menu on Father's Day would have to be barbecued pork ribs, potato salad, bacon-wrapped peppers with cream cheese filling, baked beans, and corn on the cob. This year because my wife and I are trying to shed a few pounds for an upcoming cruise to the Mexican Riviera in August, I'm preparing Hawaiian-style barbecued chicken, mashed potatoes, parmesan couscous, and grilled pineapple.

I'll be cooking for six to seven people on Sunday, and once again the side dishes will be handled by others. As long as the weather is decent and the propane doesn't run out five minutes after the meat hits the racks, it should be a great day. I'm truly blessed to have a wonderful family around me.

We wish all the Idaho dads out there a very happy Father's Day.

