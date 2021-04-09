Rumor Is: $1.50 Costco Hot Dog Returning Soon; Indoor Seating Too

Don't shoot the messenger Twin Falls' Costco food court lovers if this doesn't happen immediately, but the rumor is that some locations will be bringing back one of its most beloved food combos, and starting up indoor seating in the near future.

Sitting down to a hot slice of pizza or delicious, steamed hot dog, is a rite of passage for Costco shoppers, and I mean that literally. Prior to passing through the exit door of the giant member's only warehouse, stopping and taking a seat to snack and discuss the purchases you just made is something most of us do. We generally take a large cheese pizza out the door everytime we leave Costco, which is two to three times a month.

Due to the Coronavirus, indoor seating hasn't been available at many store locations, nor has the $1.50 hot dog / soda combo; that's going to be changing soon, according to information recently shared by CNN and picked up by other area media.

Does this mean this is taking place at the Twin Falls location? While it's likely, it hasn't been confirmed yet. CNN reported this potential development based largely on comments made recently by a lead Costco financial officer.

The 2021 Costco menu will include the Chicken Bake, Hot Dog (or Polish), Hot Turkey and Provolone Sandwich, BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich and Chicken Caesar Salad, according to the newest information at fastfoodmenuprices.com. Pizza, soda, coffee drinks and smoothies will also be familiar items to shoppers.

