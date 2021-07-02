Famous Dave’s In Twin Falls Now Available To Go Or Delivery Only

I think a business model like this is going to become more and more popular. Right now you can order Famous Dave's food out of Johnny Carino's kitchen for pick up or to delivery only. They don't have a brick and mortar store here so they are offering it through someone else's kitchen.

If you go to Famous Dave's website, it shows you can get pick up or deliver through Johnny Carino's. If you have never eaten at Famous Dave's it is a pretty good barbecue restaurant that has some really good corn bread in my opinion.

If you go to the Uber Eats website and search for Famous Dave's it shows up as well for options to deliver. And right now if you spend $20 bucks you have no delivery fee. Pretty sweet. I am assuming it is a promotion to get their name out there since the pick up place is an Italian restaurant.

Famous Dave's also offers some catering options which is pretty cool. They are open from 11 am through 10 pm. I was talking to a few people who thought it was a little strange to cook barbecue out of an Italian restaurants kitchen but I say why not? It is probably beneficial for everyone involved and if they produce good food I will take it.

It's hard not to be a fan of good food no matter where it is coming from.

