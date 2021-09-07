A Short Film About Idaho Will Fire Your Dreams

I believe this is evidence we live in the best place in America! A writer at the website outsideonline.com is just blown away by a video produced mostly with overhead pictures from drones. Filmmaker Drew Simms is behind the effort, which tells in images a story better than just about anything I’ve ever seen written about Idaho. The film is simply called Idaho by Drone.

It’s magnificent! I’m also impressed by Simms and his courage. In some of the shots I see him standing atop narrow rocks and high above some beautiful sights below. Frankly, if you put me there, I just might need diapers! He explores sand dunes, Shoshone Falls, Hells Canyon and many, many more places on my own bucket list.

He spent much of the COVID summer of 2020 on his project. You can certainly social distance in much of the state!

There is also a scene I would love to mimic. He’s somewhere in the back country and among the sage brush. You can accessorize a Jeep by buying a tent. One that pops up from the top of the vehicle and keeps you off the ground. All while at the same time breathing in the multiple odors of high desert air.

Most of us will never have the resources to take off one summer and make a film about our experience. Let me say you can clearly live vicariously through Idaho by Drone.

You can watch it by clicking on the video below. I’ll mention I think it’s the stuff of which dreams are made.



