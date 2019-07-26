A Truncated Rainbow In Twin Falls

This one was unusual. It reached a cloud and then stopped. Like the beanstalk I read about when I was a boy. After we wrapped McCash for Kids I spotted it over the canyon. If you had been dining at Canyon Crest you would’ve likely seen it form.

It reminded me of looking through crystal. As if there was a blemish in the glass.

The trouble, though, is I didn’t have my actual camera. The pictures from my phone don’t do it justice.

I think we’re fascinated by rainbows because they promise the clouds and rain do move along. It’s an allegory about tough times in life. Which is why illustrations of Noah making landfall feature rainbows. It’s why some myths suggest there is a pot of gold. One we never find because if you chase a rainbow you can never find its end.

Oh, and a couple of months ago I saw the one pictured below just as the sun was breaking on a Saturday. It was if someone had divided the morning sky.