There Aren't Many Libs Here

This one looks oxymoronic. It’s at the Walmart in Mountain Home. I dropped in on the store over the weekend to get some batteries for my camera. It was late morning, and the place was packed. As if Walmart would be quiet on a weekend!

I checked out the array of electric vehicle chargers, which look pristine. As if nobody has used them. I was at the store for about 20 minutes and saw each station standing silent in the sunlight.

This is a Truck Culture

Why would anyone be surprised? I had just driven Route 20 from Fairfield, behind the wheel of an F-150. The road was dominated by three vehicles. Ford, Chevy, and Ram pickups. I drove a loop Saturday from Twin Falls to Wendell, Gooding, Fairfield, Mountain Home, and back to Twin Falls. I saw one EV. In Twin Falls, when I was coming home.

Walmart is doing two things. While waiting for a long charge, a customer may come into the store and drop a bundle. It’s what people do when they’re getting an oil change at the store’s service center. Walmart is also virtue signaling.

A Relic of the Biden Years

You can bet the charging stations were dreamed up during the Biden years, when corporate America sucked up to the crunchies, and the toadies in the White House and government agencies.

A friend did tell me the charging stations in Burley are busy, and periodically, I’ve seen at least two cars charging at the Twin Falls Visitor’s Center. You offer something for free, tree-huggers and other assorted liberals will line up with palms open.

As usual, if someone else is picking up the tab, Democrats are feeding at the public trough.

