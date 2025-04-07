You Won’t Believe What a Traffic Light Costs in Idaho

Here’s one that will shock your senses when it comes to the cost of government. Do you know the cost of a new traffic light? The final price tag after installation could be 800,000!

I had a conversation on-air this morning with Twin Falls County Assessor Brad Wills, Buhl Mayor Pam McClain, and Twin Falls County Commissioner Brent Reinke. Mayor McClain told us about some of the traffic issues in her growing community.

Can You Wait for Your Turn?

One of the hot spots is the intersection where Burley and Broadway Avenues meet Clear Lakes Road. The Mayor explained that some people are asking about installing another traffic light. The Assessor explained what the cost could be.

Traffic lights are far more reliable than a generation ago, and are very high tech. But you pay for the new generation.

I had an opportunity to get their opinions as well about a discussion going on in Boise about eliminating property tax. It’s not going to happen soon, but it is being bandied about as a talking point among some state legislators. Florida is moving in that direction.

And if We Lose Property Tax

The Commissioner and the Mayor said it would be very difficult to fund local government without another form of taxation. The Assessor explained Florida taxes tourists, and neighboring Wyoming has oil revenue. Idaho can’t rival the advantages those two states have unless we go on a mineral mining binge, which isn’t going to happen tomorrow, either.

Back to the question of the light. Highway 30 is a state route, and the state limits the spacing of traffic lights. So, be careful and respect other drivers.