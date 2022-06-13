Actor Henry Winkler Is 3 Hrs From Twin Falls ID Fishing Again

Television and film Actor Henry Winkler is back in Idaho. He has been spending some time on the south fork of the Snake River, approximately 200 miles east of Twin Falls.



Guess what Idaho? Beloved actor Henry Winkler of Happy Days (1974-1984), and most recently Barry fame, is back at one of his favorite fishing spots in the country in good old Idaho. We know Winkler loves the Gem State because he posts pictures just about every spring and summer to his Twitter account flashing a big smile, and an ever bigger fish.

On Monday (June 13), he shared an image of a nice trout he reeled in east of Idaho Falls in the Swan Valley.

His exact location in the valley isn't known, and that's the way it should remain. The iconic celebrity has been acting for more than 50 years, and presently can be seen in season three of Barry, which was just released on HBO. Winkler plays an acting coach in the series that also stars Bill Hader as an assassin.

I met Winkler years ago at the Sacramento Comic-Con, and he is one of the nicest human beings I've ever had the privilege of getting to speak to. He appears to know how to handle himself on the river, and brings a good amount of stogies with him to the Gem State.

We wish Henry the best of luck fishing on the mighty Snake River, and can't wait to see if he shares more pictures this week from the Swan Valley.

