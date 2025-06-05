A Community Fish Fry

Trout is synonymous with southern Idaho. Specifically, rainbow trout. Most of us love the taste. How much could you put away in one sitting? You have an opportunity to find out. On Friday, June 6th, there’s a fish fry with side dishes at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds. The benefit of the Fair Foundation will keep the grounds up to modern expectations.

Dinner will be served inside Merchant’s Building #1. Starting at 5:00 p.m. and ending at 8:00 p.m., tickets are 10 dollars apiece and 30 dollars for a family of four. The trout is locally sourced. We have fish aplenty!

The Fair is One Event of Many

Credit Bill Colley. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

The foundation plays a vital role in activities, renovations, and the construction of new facilities. The fairgrounds host events more than 300 days a year, and not simply the five-day run of the fair just before Labor Day (and including Labor Day). It has truly become an exposition and convention center.

You also need to recognize that just hiring someone to mow the grass is a massive and expensive chore. The goal is to keep the facility in the black. That is, making money. Modern taxpayers wouldn’t stand for any other outcome.

A Great Opening for Filer Fun Days

So, take a big bite of trout on Friday night, and enjoy seeing some neighbors. The event is a prelude to Filer Fun Days, which includes a parade on Saturday.

This is a great start to summer, which will wrap up for most of us on Labor Day.

Get our free mobile app