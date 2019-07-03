Advice for Cooking Independence Day Hot Dogs

First, boiling any hot dog is an abomination.  It should be punishable by a $500 fine, 6-months in jail or a combination of both.  This would’ve sent one of my grandmothers away for life.

Don’t, repeat, don’t ever cook a hot dog in a microwave oven.  It’s like eating a soggy piece of beef jerky.

Natural casing is ideal.  It should split open and hiss before devouring.

Hot dogs should be cooked in a pan or on the rack in your oven.  Only if you can’t cook them outside.  Cooking them on a backyard grill or over a campfire is preferred.  Or best yet, go to a ballpark and order one straight off the griddle.  Natural casing is ideal.  It should split open and hiss before devouring.

Condiments are up to you.  I went to a hot dog stand once and when I asked for ketchup some guy in the kitchen literally growled.  “If you want ketchup, go to Burger King!” he shouted.  So I did.

If I can’t have a Texas hot I’ll settle with mustard, ketchup and sweet onions.  Pickle relish only makes the roll soggy.

