A Good Idaho Fireworks Display Will Reset Your Attitude
I have a buddy who watches fireworks from his dairy farm. He lives eight miles away from a baseball stadium where the show takes place. He lives on a hill and actually looks down at the display instead of up in the sky.
After a particular explosion wows the crowd in the city below, he can hear a delayed ooohhh rise up the hillside.
Fireworks Never Get Old
I have no memory of my very first fireworks show, but I know from family stories that we watched from a road by a lake where my dad worked. It was our go-to spot for Independence Day throughout my childhood, and a barge in the middle of the lake was a launchpad. People came from miles around to see the show.
Fireworks are a Break from Daily Life
I can watch the show in Twin Falls from a lawn chair outside where I live. Very few neighbors seem to do the same, but just to the west is a fence, and a guy on that side has a show that rivals anything the city does.
I like the Christmas in the Nighttime Sky display my company promotes, but I haven’t seen it for a few years. My job is now to coordinate the music from inside our studio. I get a partially obscured view from a window.
Even then, I like what I see. Fireworks are beautiful up close, and still lovely from far away. The latter takes me back to happy times when I was a kid. Or when my daughter was little. She anticipated Independence Day as much as Christmas.
