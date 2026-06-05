Buhl Sagebrush Days is the premier Independence Day celebration in Idaho. Even attempts to revive a July 4th parade in Boise can’t match what we have in Twin Falls County. As I write this, we’re four weeks away from the two-day festival in Buhl. It begins on Friday, the 3rd, and the main event, the massive parade, is on Independence Day, starting at 10:00 in the morning. Two events are being commemorated. America is 250 years old, and Buhl is marking 120 years.

The Streets are Going to Be Packed

My experience is that you need to get there early to find a seat on the parade route. This year is expected to be packed. For many people, the event is also a reunion, when a lot of people who moved away for work or family reasons come back to revive great memories. Among other events is a morning run, with two different lengths for the pros and the beginners, and a walk as well. That gets underway on Saturday morning at 8:00. If you’re hungry, local Kiwanians have also scheduled a pancake breakfast at 7:00 on the same morning at the senior center. Eastman Park will also host events from late morning until 6:00 at night.

The Event is a Neighborly One

I have it on the authority of a county commissioner that neighboring Filer will also be combining resources for this year’s Sagebrush Days. Keep in mind, America only has one 250th birthday, and a quarter of a millennium is worth time to reflect on where we’ve been and where we’re going.