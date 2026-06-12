There’s a countdown clock for America 250 events in Burley. The clock and other details are included at this link. The climax will take place at Rivers Edge Park after sunset. The park will also play host to music and food during the afternoon of July 4th.

On the other side of the river, Rupert has a celebration, with fireworks scheduled to go off within sight of the historic Wilson Theater. They’ll throw a party at the drop of a hat in Rupert, as evidenced by the yearly Christmas market and the New Year’s Eve beet drop. The Magic Valley is deeply shaded in red, white, and blue.

I suspect the Young are Ready to Let Loose

I’m trying to gauge the excitement about the day. I was a boy in 1976, and the excitement of youth made it memorable. The 250th anniversary looked a long time away, and now, it has arrived. People say the country is divided, and they said the same thing 50 years ago. But America is more than TV newscasts and Facebook name-calling. In small towns across the country, there has always been reverence for the flag and our way of life.

In a Way, it's like Thanksgiving in Summer

I’ve noticed there are long lists of sponsors for all the Independence Day events throughout southern Idaho. It tells me that there are people along Main Street who are grateful to live here, to raise their kids here, and to have their liberties. Despite some valid concerns, we’re losing some of the latter. I can still get in a car and go for a long drive, and I don’t need a permit to travel. If I have a great idea, I can launch a business, and if I work hard, I can make it a big success.

Keep in mind that people are trying to come to America (in droves). You don’t see many seeking opportunities in Russia and China.