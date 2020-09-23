Air Tanker Pilot Killed While Fighting Fire Near Emmett

EMMETT, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire officials say a pilot was killed when his fire fighting aircraft went down in western Idaho Tuesday evening.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, a single engine air tanker pilot died when his aircraft crashed while fighting the Schill Fire near Emmett, northwest of Boise. The pilot has not been Identified by BLM.

Gov. Brad Little released the following statement:

Tragically, a firefighter died when the single engine air tanker he was flying crashed during initial attack operations on the Schill Fire near Emmett Tuesday. Our hearts are heavy. The death of a firefighter is felt deeply and emotionally in the firefighting community. Pray for comfort for the pilot's family and colleagues, and please do your part to prevent needless wildfires. I am ordering American flags and State of Idaho flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the brave firefighter who lost his life protecting others.