What surprises me is that the number of blazes isn’t higher. Or that there aren’t larger fires. There are a lot of burns in Idaho, but after some of the devastating burns last year, and dry conditions this summer, I was expecting that we would be choking on smoke by August 1st. My apologies to those of you who live in areas impacted by current fires, but the predictions don’t seem to be quite as bad as I read about in June.

A Line of Thunderstorms had Me Worried

I watched a storm front move through quickly on the night of the 31st. Then I heard rumbles of distant thunder and the sound of a few drops of rain against my windows. Then I didn’t hear much of anything else the rest of the night.

Some slightly cooler temperatures are expected next week, and friends who are meteorologists have told me that if a daytime high backs off by just a few degrees on a sunny day that it can reduce the threat of pop-up storms. There are multiple causes of fires, but lightning strikes aren’t something we have a lot of control over.

Some Years, Fire-Season is Gut-Wrenching

By late summer last year, there was almost a sense of hopelessness as some fires burned and burned and burned. It was breeding a culture of despair.

Judging by our usual seasonal patterns, we may not see much rain for another couple of months. We pray, and realize a good soaking rain may be months away.