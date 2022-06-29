One Weekend Only Celebrate All Things Spooky In Albion Haunted Mansions
For everyone itching to get their Halloween, spooky, fall fix, there is one weekend this summer you can enjoy. July 28th through July 30th get ready to essentially celebrate Halloween early.
Haunted Mansions of Albion Summer Festival
From July 28th through July 30th you can check out the summer festival full of all things spooky. The Haunted Mansions of Albion are notoriously scary and put on a great campus of haunted attractions during October. You can go through all their haunted buildings, enjoy the creepy carnival entertainers, and of course, get some great food.
Summer Festival Tickets And Times
Each night has a time slot and you are scheduled for an hour. Each night the event starts at 7 pm. You must book times in hour increments. You can book the time slot between 7 pm and 8 pm but that does not mean you only have one hour to check everything out. That is the time frame in which you need to show up. Not the time you need to show up and leave. The last time frame you can sign up for is 10 pm to 11 pm.
General admission tickets are $30 dollar each. That gets you into the campus, around the haunted buildings, and see all the crazy entertainment. These people put on one heck of a show and they don't break character.
Just a friendly reminder, they do sell out and tickets are on sale now. If you want to guarantee your spot, make sure you purchase tickets early. All sales are final. There are no refunds. Make sure you choose your time slot carefully. Make sure you have a screenshot or print of your tickets so you can get a wristband to enter the house.
Beware If You Scare Easily
Again, they put on one heck of a show. If you are someone who does not like to be scared, this is not for you. If you enjoy haunted houses and scary make-up, this is right up your alley. Remember, you cannot touch the actors and they cannot touch you. Please do not punch or hit the actors. You will be removed.