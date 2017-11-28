All Twin Falls Police to Carry Overdose Counteractive Drug

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Magic Valley law enforcement are ramping up their use of a drug that counteracts a drug overdose. The Twin Falls Police Department announced it is training officers to use Narcan, which contains naloxone, when responding to overdose calls. According to Lieutenant Terry Theuson, with the police department, most officers in Twin Falls have been trained and issued the drug. He says eventually all officers will carry Narcan. The move is in response to the local and national rise in opioid abuse “The Twin Falls Police Department recognizes the national opioid epidemic as more than a simple addiction problem. It is a national health crisis that is affecting our community in the same ways it has impacted other communities across the country.” Lt. Thueson said in a prepared statement “We recognize that the Twin Falls Police Department plays an important role in addressing this problem in our community. Our responsibility as peace officers to our community goes beyond mere enforcement of drug laws and includes education and prevention strategies.” The city of Twin Falls have partnered with St. Luke’s Magic Valley to train other first responders to use Narcan including firefighters. Officers began carrying the drug in October and have since prevented two overdoses before paramedics got to the call. The Filer Police Department also will carry the drug in all patrol cars thanks to a recent grant. So far this year Twin Falls Police have responded to 59 calls for overdose-related incidents.

Here are the drug related deaths in the last three years from the Twin Falls County Coroners Office:

2017

14 total deaths due to an overdose of some sort (current year)

5 Just opiates

2 Overdoses of combined prescription drugs with opiates

4 Overdoses of combined prescription drugs without opiates

2 Overdoses of combined prescription drugs without opiates complicated with alcohol

1 Just Meth

12 Overdoses within Twin Falls City limits

2 Overdoses outside Twin Falls City limits

2016

18 total deaths due to an overdose of some sort

2 Just opiates

1 Just opiates complicated with alcohol

4 Overdoses of combined prescription drugs with opiates

4 Overdoses of combined prescription drugs without opiates

1 Overdoses of combined prescription drugs with opiates complicated with alcohol

1 Overdoses of combined prescription drugs without opiates complicated with alcohol

1 Overdoses of combined prescription drugs with opiates complicated with meth

4 Just Meth

10 Overdoses within Twin Falls City limits

8 Overdoses outside Twin Falls City limits

2015

19 total deaths due to an overdose of some sort

5 Just opiates

4 Overdoses of combined prescription drugs with opiates

4 Overdoses of combined prescription drugs without opiates

1 Overdoses of combined prescription drugs with opiates complicated with alcohol

3 Overdoses of combined prescription drugs with opiates complicated with meth

2 Just Meth

14 Overdoses within Twin Falls City limits

5 Overdoses outside Twin Falls City limits