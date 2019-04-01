Alleged Suspect In Murder Of Challis Man Arrested At Area Airport

An arrest has been made in the case of a missing Idaho man whose burnt remains were discovered last week in central Idaho. Police took a man into custody over the weekend they believe might have involvement in the homicide.

Charles McBride, 23, was reported missing in late February by family. He was last seen February 25 on the job working for an area excavation company. His remains were found in Custer County just a few days ago. McBride's family posted to social media shortly after the disappearance that they feared foul play.

McBride's autopsy results have not been released. On Saturday, March 30, a 36-year-old man named Ben Savage was taken into custody at the Idaho Falls Airport, according to a report by the Idaho Statesman . Savage is thought to be the last person to be seen with McBride, and owns the company the victim was working for.

Savage is presently being held at the Bonneville County Jail after an arrest warrant was issued in his name.