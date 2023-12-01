An Amber Alert has been issued in Idaho for a 10-month-old boy abducted by his father. The father is considered armed and dangerous and the child is considered in imminent danger. This is a more current picture of the missing child and the vehicle they are believed to be using.

Credit Amber Alert/Canva Credit Amber Alert/Canva loading...

Jeremy Albert Best appears to be one bad dude. Investigators with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office here in Idaho believe he killed his 38-year-old wife and abducted the couple’s infant son. The boy is named Zeke Gregory Best. Kali Jean Randall was found dead Thursday in her Victor home.

Jeremy Albert Best is considered armed and dangerous. If he’s killed once, he may not have any qualms about killing again. If you believe you’ve spotted him, you’re advised not to approach him, but instead call the cops.

The elder Best could be driving a black 1995 Chevy Tahoe. The license plate number is Idaho 1T 39349.

Get our free mobile app

Incident Summary: ABDUCTION FROM HOME BY BIOLOGICAL PARENT

- BLACK CHEVY TAHOE PLATE 1T39349 IDAHO

- DO NOT APPROACH KNOWN TO BE HEAVILY ARMED

- CONTACT TETON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE 208-354-2323 WITH INFORMATION OR TIPS.

Direction of Travel: UNKNOWN

- KNOWN TO HAVE CONNECTIONS IN ALPINE WYOMING AND JACKSON HOLE WYOMING