Why Hard Times May Revive Dying Rural Idaho

Why Hard Times May Revive Dying Rural Idaho

Credit Bill Colley.
Get our free mobile app

I guess if you live in King Hill, you’re thankful it’s not Richfield.  Both have probably seen better days and decline is usually related to a sudden economic change.  A rail line no longer passes through or a major highway changes course.  On the plus side, real estate is often more reasonable.  I visited a ghost town last summer in Nevada.  Some people built a large and beautiful house on one end.  While you look immediately at some run-down properties, the view beyond is of a beautiful valley unfolding for miles.

I increasingly believe the future is escaping towns and cities and looking for some isolation in more rural places in Idaho.  This is quite the opposite of where we’ve been in recent decades.  The state’s urban areas have grown at the expense of small towns.  Sometimes, social trends have an inversion.  Economics drastically changes or some other challenge confronts modern civilization.  I was watching a video a few days ago and the host predicted there wouldn’t be a quick end to inflation.  He predicted it would continue for at least another half a dozen years and sometimes at a rate as high as 15 percent.  That’s not exactly as bad as Argentina but it’s going to be a shock to the American system and psyche.

55 Years ago there was a brief back-to-the-land movement.  This time, it could be a torrent.  Many friends in recent weeks have told me they’ve learned to grow what they need and to can.  You can store these things quietly in rural Idaho.  If you’re in Boise, Pocatello, or Twin Falls, chances are, neighbors will know you have a garden and that you’re a source of food when times get tough.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

 

Filed Under: economy, inflation, King Hill, richfield, self-reliance
Categories: Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News, Political, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Radio 1310 KLIX