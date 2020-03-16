Amazon to Hire 100,000 People Immediately

The Nation's largest online retailer says it needs to hire 100,000 new people all across the United States immediately.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak and more people now shopping online as they sit quarantined in their homes, Amazon is having trouble keeping up with orders. They have already warned customers that their typical 2-day delivery window may not be feasible on some orders.

According to The Associated Press, the company will also temporarily raise ALL existing hourly employee's pay by an additional $2 per hour. All hourly employees already make at least $15/hr.

If you're interested in finding out if Amazon has a job that would fit your needs, just click here!