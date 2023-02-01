TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-More than 20 employers in the Magic Valley will be available Thursday afternoon at a job fair in Twin Falls. The Idaho Department of Labor is hosting the job fair at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, next to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The fair is free and open to anyone looking for a change in career or just needs a job.

Variety of Jobs Available in the Magic Valley

The variety of employers will be present with general information about their industry, jobs available, skills needed for the job and more. There will be entry level positions to advance jobs to apply for. The employers will be actively hiring on the spot so attendants should bring a resume and be prepared for a on-site interview. For more information you can contact the Idaho Department of Labor at 208-735-2500 extension 3526. Or go to labor.idaho.gov.

<iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m14!1m8!1m3!1d11749.359815597727!2d-114.5022506!3d42.5905303!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x54aca27ca8e1c60d%3A0xebe5ad2f201945f6!2sTwin%20Falls%20Reformed%20Church!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1675300511247!5m2!1sen!2sus" width="600" height="450" style="border:0;" allowfullscreen="" loading="lazy" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade"></iframe>

