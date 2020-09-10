The pandemic has been hard on many people. Lots of hard-working Americans have been sidelined, fired, or forced to change how they work in some way. If you are out of work or looking to make a change, Amazon has an upcoming event that should peak your interest. The virtual career fair will happen September 16th, 2020 as Amazon looks to hire thousands of new employees. Even if you have no desire to work for Amazon, they will be holding helpful seminars and one on one sessions to help you succeed in any job.

Amazon has a variety of job options from warehouse workers to software engineers, so depending on your current skill, job preference, or desire to learn, there could be a perfect job for you at the giant company. There may even be a job for you at the company here in Idaho. Last year it was announced that Amazon was building a fulfillment center in Nampa which would employ 1,000 full-time workers.

If you are among those in need of a job or looking to make the change, maybe the pay at Amazon will draw you in. According to their career day page, the minimum starting hourly wage is $15 and $150,000 salaries to corporate and tech workers. Registration is required for the virtual career day and can be done online. The career day will include 20,000 1 on 1 coaching sessions and featured motivational speakers.