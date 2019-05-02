Amazon Will Now Deliver To Your Car

Amazon is always trying new things with delivery. They've done drones and deliveries inside your home and now they are going to deliver right to your...car!

Amazon Prime members can now use Amazon Key In-Car delivery and have your packages delivered right to your work or home or where ever you travel. It's a new service that just launched and so far it only works with Ford and Lincoln Vehicles but how long before it moves to other makes and models?

You can check out details on this new Amazon Prime feature here: