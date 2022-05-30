Amber Alert for Missing Little Girl in Twin Falls

Amber Alert for Missing Little Girl in Twin Falls

Credit Twin Falls PD.

UPDATE:  From Twin Falls PD.  The girl is safe and home!!!


The Amber Alert went out jut after 3 o'clock Monday morning. Twin Falls Police and law enforcement are looking for a missing seven-year old girl.  She was last seen about 8 o'clock on Sunday night along Bluebell Avenue in the city.  That’s a short distance from Oregon Trail Elementary School and near Park Avenue on the south side.  Twin Falls Police have included the details in the Facebook post above,

