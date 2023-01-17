Twin Falls Police Looking for Missing Woman

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman. Police are looking for Angela Dawn Gwin, age 40, Case number 23000213, who has not been seen since Jan. 9 (Monday) in Twin Falls. If you have any information call TFPD at 208-735-4357 or Corporal Jayson Mickelson at 208-735-7315.

