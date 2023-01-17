Twin Falls Police Looking for Missing Woman

Twin Falls Police Looking for Missing Woman

Twin Falls Police

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman. Police are looking for Angela Dawn Gwin, age 40, Case number 23000213, who has not been seen since Jan. 9 (Monday) in Twin Falls. If you have any information call TFPD at 208-735-4357 or Corporal Jayson Mickelson at 208-735-7315.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: 23 astronomical events to look out for in 2023

Sta﻿cker compiled a list of 23 astronomical events to observe in 2023 using a variety of news and scientific sources. 
Filed Under: missing, Twin Falls Police
Categories: Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Radio 1310 KLIX