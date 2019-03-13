Government doesn’t make money. It doesn’t design or sell products. It has no money of its own. Which is why I have doubts when I see someone proposing free college in Idaho.

The writer makes it sound as if the full legislature is behind the plot.

A liberal State Senator from Boise, Grant Burgoyne, is peddling this delusion by claiming it would allow the state to keep more young people at home. I guess they wouldn’t go where they could make the biggest buck.

If you click on this link you can read a story almost as bad as his idea. The writer makes it sound as if the full legislature is behind the plot. Trust me, Burgoyne could possibly be a minority of one on this issue. The writer also says the state would pay the cost. Again, repeat, the state has no money of its own. The state takes your money and then buys votes. Or at least I believe it’s what’s going on here.

Burgoyne’s proposal will be studied for a year while he consults educators, students and constituents. Just in time to introduce legislation next year when we have a state legislative election. See which way the wind is blowing in 2020 and promise a free lunch in exchange for votes.