Idaho Needs to Stop Graduating Indebted Little Idiots
A great many kids show up for college and need a couple of years of remedial education. It’s a complaint I’ve heard from friends on college faculties, and they blame public schools. But then, the colleges blame weak public schools. So, after finally getting a four-year degree, wouldn’t that be the same education we received at a few generations ago at a community college? Where do we pay far less to get our sheepskin?
Two points in this story. First, if we had school choice we would have competition and K-12 education would be expected to improve across the board. Second, I read this morning that some four-year colleges in Idaho are opposed to community colleges offering more four-year degrees. The four-year institutions claim it would be duplicative. Sure, and it would also reduce the student debt burden. Maybe the big boys need a new business model.
A couple of more points. First, we won’t get school choice until legislators break their addiction to campaign cash from the teacher lobby. Because Idaho is a one-party state, teacher unions simply transfer a traditional alliance with Democrats to large numbers of Idaho Republicans. Oh, some will claim otherwise, but watch them crawl on their bellies for campaign cash.
Second, we’re in a new era with technology and we don’t need to send our young far away to a large pile of bricks and mortar in Moscow, Boise, or Pocatello. Think about what we could save simply on maintenance and administrative costs! We better realize fast that in a heavily indebted nation, we’ll need to pinch every future penny and we need more than gender studies graduates to save the country.
