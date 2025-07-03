Raul Labrador is confident. The Supreme Court of the United States will hear Idaho’s defense of a law barring transgender men from women’s sports. Labrador is the State Attorney General. This morning, he told Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX that he looks forward to arguing the case, which should take place later this year. The court’s next term begins in October.

UNSPLASH! Photo by Fine Photographics on Unsplash UNSPLASH! Photo by Fine Photographics on Unsplash loading...

Idaho has an Ally

A similar case from West Virginia is being coupled with Idaho’s argument. The two states will likely be heard separately, but on the same day.

The composition of the Supreme Court gives many of us the impression it will rule in Idaho’s favor. Outcomes of recent cases would also give the impression that the majority of justices don’t buy the idea that a man who identifies as a woman magically becomes female.

The Case Involves an Idaho Runner

A track athlete at Boise State University is challenging Idaho’s ban, which was shepherded through the legislature by State Representative Barbara Ehardt of Idaho Falls. She’s a former women’s college basketball coach. Ehardt once shared on my radio show that when she coached at Cal State Fullerton, her women would scrimmage against men who couldn’t make a college team, but had played in high school. They would outperform the accomplished women.

I host an opinion show, but I know the difference between a man and a woman. My wife was a world-class swimmer, but she would’ve struggled in competition against men.

If I identify tomorrow as an alligator, I would still be a guy. I guess that means I can’t find work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Get our free mobile app