When it comes to trans-athletes in sports, two-thirds of Americans are opposed. The other third must be smoking crack. We're not opposed to a girl kicking extra points in high school football, but we don’t want boys in contact sports playing against girls. Because they’re usually bigger. Sure, the liberals can cite some anecdotal evidence of some big and strong women, but the numbers are small.

The Question Will Be Decided Once and for All

Today, arguments in support of separating the genders in sports take place before the Supreme Court of the United States. Cases from Idaho and West Virginia are being challenged, which are both among the 27 states with laws upholding the traditional dividing lines. Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador is personally at the Court.

The liberal argument for the latest left-wing fad is that we don’t want to hurt people’s feelings. I note some truth; there are likely people, young and old, genuinely confused about their gender. There’s an entire counseling industry available for them. But getting back to feelings, I’m not sure if it’s the business of government to make people feel better about themselves, nor to infantilize Americans. Growing up, I heard my dad, teachers, coaches, and preachers tell me to be a man. I had a boss who repeated the same words on an almost daily basis.

Toughing it Out is the American Way

The future doesn’t guarantee anyone an easy ride in life. Challenges abound for the civilization, and for you personally. Years have passed since I last heard a phrase; When the going gets tough, the tough get going. It should be revived as a national model.