An Idaho School Gets a Strong Defense for Redskins

There is a rally in Victor, Idaho in support of Redskins. As I write this it's scheduled for tonight, June 5. The name is associated with athletic teams at Teton High School. Next month the school board will take public comment on keeping or scrapping the name.

Many indigenous people support the use of Redskins, Fighting Sioux, Indians and Warriors.

This is a battle taking place across the country. For the past couple of decades some schools have dropped names liberals claim are offensive and, yet. Many indigenous people support the use of Redskins, Fighting Sioux, Indians and Warriors.

What's going on here? One man who has been fighting back joined us today on Newsradio 1310, KLIX. His family has more indigenous DNA than Elizabeth Warren. He's a veteran, a fan of the Washington Redskins and helped write a brief defending the NFL team's name.

Andre Billeaudeaux believes a school board armed with some basic history can push back against the liberal purge. You can click here and here for details.

You can also hear our conversation below:

