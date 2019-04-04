Annual Fish and Game Fur Auction Planned in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – They may not be the kind of styles you’d find at a department store, but they are furs just the same – and you’ll have the chance to bid on them at an upcoming auction.

The Idaho Fish and Game’s annual fur auction is planned for April 13 at the Idaho Fish and Game Magic Valley Region office, 324 South 417 East, Suite No. 1, in Jerome. Doors open at 8 a.m., the live auction begins at 10 a.m.

Among the items will be furs, whole carcasses, antlers and skulls. Items at auction were either found, seized as evidence or salvaged, according to a news release by the department.

All carcasses are considered unfit for human consumption and are sold for use of the non-edible portions only. Antlers may be sold as small bundles by weight or as single sets attached to skull plates. A taxidermist-furbuyer license is required in advance to bid on bear parts, mountain lion parts, or any furbearer. Anyone who buys or sells raw hides is also required to possess a taxidermist-furbuyer license.

Fish and Game says they won't be accepting credit cards, but will be accepting cash, cashier’s check or personal checks at the auction.

For more information, call the region office at 208-324-4359.