Twin Falls September 11th Memorial Is Going To Be Big

It is hard to believe it has been 21 years since that fateful day in the United States, and it is something we will never forget. September 11th, 2001 changed us, and the event to help remember that day in Twin Falls is going to be even bigger this year.

This year, the September 11th memorial event will include a massive American flag that will be hanging in the canyon. "Follow The Flag" is a nonprofit organization out of Utah that takes its massive flag to events all over. The flag that will be flying in the Snake River Canyon is 11,800 square feet making it 78 feet tall and 150 feet wide. It is going to be absolutely stunning.

Get our free mobile app

This has been a work in progress for the Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial team. Fortunately, the details of the event have been hashed out and the logistics behind the flag along with it.

You can get all the details about the Follow the Flag organization on their website. It has stories of its mission, the events they attend, and how it got started.

Other things that will be happening at the September 11th Memorial event are performances, displaying of the flags, flyovers, and more. There will also be food trucks and more family fun. Each person that shows up will get a flag and everyone will walk along the Perrine Bridge waving those flags together, in solidarity, in honor of that day.

It is still so crazy to me that there are no kids in school today who witnessed what happened that day firsthand. I can remember exactly where I was and what I was doing. I can remember everything about that day. And it is a day we will never forget. This event is a great way to share memories and honor those who tragically died that day.

See 20 Ways America Has Changed Since 9/11 For those of us who lived through 9/11, the day’s events will forever be emblazoned on our consciousnesses, a terrible tragedy we can’t, and won’t, forget. Now, two decades on, Stacker reflects back on the events of 9/11 and many of the ways the world has changed since then. Using information from news reports, government sources, and research centers, this is a list of 20 aspects of American life that were forever altered by the events of that day. From language to air travel to our handling of immigration and foreign policy, read on to see just how much life in the United States was affected by 9/11.