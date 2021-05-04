Any Idaho Anglers Out There Ever Reel In A 7-Foot, 240 Pounder?

One of the largest sturgeon ever caught in the United States just weighed in at close to seven-feet, and 240 pounds. The fish was pulled out of a Michigan river recently.

What's the biggest fish you've ever caught in Idaho? I'm gonna go out on a limb and say it probably wasn't anywhere close to this massive Michigan monster reeled out of the Detroit River the other day, and experts believe it to be over 100 years old.

The last time I fished was probably the mid-nineties. After years of not pulling anything over three-inches in length from water anywhere in the country, I decided it was time to move onto other hobbies. I see these crazy fishing videos pop up from time to time showing people battling to pull giant fish from the river or ocean, and I think to myself, just let the damn thing go. That right there is the reason why no picture will ever be taken of me lying next to a 6-foot, 10-inch fish.

The recent Michigan catch is the length of basketball star Kevin Durant. It took three anglers to pull it aboard the boat. The catch is all anyone is talking about in the state at the moment, and the photo of one of the fisherman lying alongside the massive fish has gone viral.

What an incredible catch, and yes, the fish was released. So again, I ask, what's the biggest fish you, or someone you know, has ever pulled out of Idaho waters?

