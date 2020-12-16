TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-40,000 pounds of locally raised Steelhead trout will be given away at the College of Southern Idaho this weekend.

CSI announced this week that Riverance Provisions LLC, based in Buhl, will be distributing 10 and 20 pound boxes of frozen fish beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday December 19, until supplies run out. The donated trout will be given away in the CSI Fine Arts Center parking lot by volunteers. CSI said they will have signs, traffic cones, and campus security to help direct traffic during the giveaway.

COVID-19 guidelines provided by the South Central Health District and the CDC will be followed as well as the governor's Stage-2 directives. People who show up to get a box of fish will be asked to remain in their cars as they drive through the parking lot.