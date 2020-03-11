New Magic Valley Sturgeon Hatchery Under Construction

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Construction on a new sturgeon hatchery in the Magic Valley will result in 2,500 fish a year once complete. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced construction of the new addition to the Niagara Springs Fish Hatchery south of Wendell is underway and will continue until early 2021.

Eggs will be taken from adult sturgeon in the Snake River and CJ Strike reservoir to raise the fish beginning in 2022. The hatchery is owned and funded by Idaho Power while Fish and Game operates the facility.

Sturgeon raised at the hatchery will go to support recreational fishing in the Snake River. Meanwhile, additional work is being done to improve steelhead raceways with covers for better bio-security. The covers will help keep out birds that eat the young fish and reduce the risk of introducing disease that can wipe out an entire raceway.

According to Fish and Game, Niagara Springs is one of the largest privately-owned steelhead facilities in the country. The public will not be able to access the fishery during construction. People will be able to continue to fish at the Niagara Springs Creek that flows out of the canyon wall by access the park on the east side of the stream.