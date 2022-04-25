Large Sturgeon Trapped in Magic Valley Canal Relocated

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A large sturgeon that spent the winter trapped in a canal below a Magic Valley dam now has more room to swim after being relocated to a new home. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, a seven-foot sturgeon surprised a local angler when he went fishing for rainbow trout below the Milner Dam east of Murtaugh. The large fish had become trapped in the canal during the winter prompting Idaho biologists and conservation officers to rescue and relocate it. Idaho Fish and Game said it doesn't typically relocate fish but in this case, the sturgeon could offer many more opportunities for anglers as the fish live for a long time and are catch and release only. A sling was used to capture the fish and loaded onto a pickup truck with a transport tank. The sturgeon was taken upriver to its new home at Lake Walcott. Biologists placed a tag on the fish so it could be identified in the future. Check out the video below:

