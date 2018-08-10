Application Period Opens for Second Controlled Hunt Drawing

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – Sometimes there really are second chances.

Hunters who didn’t draw in the first round of Idaho’s controlled hunt can apply now through Aug. 17 for the second drawing.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, there are more than 2,250 unclaimed controlled hunt tags for deer, elk, pronghorn and bear. Results of the drawing will tentatively be held Aug. 24. Any tags not applied for in the second drawing will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 10 a.m. on Aug. 27.

How to apply: Visit any Fish and Game license vendor, go online, call 800-554-8685 or send by postal mail with entries postmarked no later than Aug. 17.