Arctic Circle Or Dairy Queen?

Every month I get a stack of restaurant coupons in the mail. Most mailings include discounts for Arctic Circle. I’ve got to confess I’ve never been inside one! I suppose the biggest competitor is Dairy Queen. I’ve been to a Dairy Queen once in my life. It was O.K. I got a combo meal at the drive-thru for 5 bucks one-day several years ago. I was in a hurry to get to work and it was on my way to the office.

The pictures on the Arctic Circle coupon sheet look mouth-watering.

I never saw an “AC” until I moved to the Mountain West. I never saw a “DQ” until after I graduated from college. We didn’t have such luxuries in Northern Appalachia. My hometown got a McDonald’s in 1991. I was already long gone. It’s small. Not much bigger than a postage stamp. It serves travelers just off an exit from Interstate 86 and is the only one of its kind for well over 150 miles on the road.