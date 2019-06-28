Arctic Circle Or Dairy Queen?

Arctic Circle. Picture by Bill Colley.

Every month I get a stack of restaurant coupons in the mail.  Most mailings include discounts for Arctic Circle.  I’ve got to confess I’ve never been inside one!  I suppose the biggest competitor is Dairy Queen.  I’ve been to a Dairy Queen once in my life.  It was O.K.  I got a combo meal at the drive-thru for 5 bucks one-day several years ago.  I was in a hurry to get to work and it was on my way to the office.

The pictures on the Arctic Circle coupon sheet look mouth-watering.

I never saw an “AC” until I moved to the Mountain West.  I never saw a “DQ” until after I graduated from college.  We didn’t have such luxuries in Northern Appalachia.  My hometown got a McDonald’s in 1991.  I was already long gone.  It’s small.  Not much bigger than a postage stamp.  It serves travelers just off an exit from Interstate 86 and is the only one of its kind for well over 150 miles on the road.

