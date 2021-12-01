This doesn't mean this isn't still the most wonderful time of the year, it just means that we could all do a little better to emulate what we claim to be celebrating.

Christmas is the season of joy and hope. It's the season when we all focus on love and the birth of Jesus Christ. Except, that's not how it is all the time. The holiday season can be stressful and depressing for many. The attitudes of those claiming to be in the holiday spirit are often attitudes that would get my kids grounded. Those attitudes and careless actions don't reflect well and don't improve the season for those suffering.

It's Still The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year

That doesn't mean this isn't still the most wonderful time of the year, it just means that we could all do a little better to emulate what we claim to be celebrating. Fighting over gifts at the store and road rage while traveling to our many holiday events is most definitely not what Jesus would do. It's possible that we are judging others more and helping less in our efforts to get all the gifts and attend all the events on our lists.

Black Friday shopping has the stigma of being akin to the looting of businesses and trampling other guests like a mosh pit at a rock show. We walk past and avoid eye contact with those volunteering their time to collect toys and change for the less fortunate. Sometimes we get so focused on getting in the store and getting out that we overlook the opportunities to be a good person.

Remember To Be Kind This Holiday Season

Everyone can do better. That's one of the reasons we are here and it's one of the reasons that despite the occasional bad day or angry moment, this is still the most wonderful time of the year. At two recent charity events I attended, I saw the donation of hundreds of turkeys and money for Thanksgiving meals during 60 Hours to Fight Hunger and thousands of toys donated by good people at the annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky event.

You still have a chance to do good this season. Slow down and look for opportunities to serve, give, and be kind.

